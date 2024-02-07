Home Business Wire Agilent to Participate in TD Cowen Health Care Conference
SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that CFO Bob McMahon will participate in a fireside chat at the 44th Annual TD Cowen Health Care Conference in Boston, Massachusetts, on Monday, March 4, at 2:50 p.m. EST.


A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the Agilent Investor Relations website.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers’ most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.83 billion in fiscal 2023 and employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Parmeet Ahuja

+1 408 345 8948

parmeet_ahuja@agilent.com

MEDIA CONTACT:
Sarah Litton

+1 669 255 7696

sarah.litton@agilent.com

