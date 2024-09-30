Home Business Wire Agilent to Host Analyst and Investor Day on Dec. 17, 2024
Business Wire

Agilent to Host Analyst and Investor Day on Dec. 17, 2024

di Business Wire

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) will host an Analyst and Investor Day in New York City on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 10 a.m. ET.


CEO Padraig McDonnell, CFO Bob McMahon, and other senior business leaders will present information regarding Agilent’s strategy, businesses, and long-term financial outlook. The event will conclude with a Q&A session.

This in-person event is by invitation only, but a live webcast will be accessible through Agilent’s Investor Relations website. A replay of the event will be available for at least 60 days.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers’ most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.83 billion in fiscal 2023 and employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Parmeet Ahuja

+1 408-345-8948

Parmeet_Ahuja@agilent.com

MEDIA CONTACT:
Sarah Litton

+1 408-361-0405

sarah.litton@agilent.com

Articoli correlati

Equilar and InvestorFlow Partner to Revolutionize Deal Flow in Financial Services

Business Wire Business Wire -
REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Equilar, the leading provider of relationship intelligence solutions, and InvestorFlow, a premier deal management and investor...
Continua a leggere

HPC-AI Tech Secures $50 Million in Series A Funding to Enhance Video Generation AI and GPU Platforms

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HPC-AI Tech, a cutting-edge AI startup specializing in AI Software Infrastructure and Video Generation, has secured...
Continua a leggere

Seminal New Research Proves That Providing Fiber Broadband Experiences to Rural Communities Boosts Income, Entrepreneurship, and Business Investment

Business Wire Business Wire -
First-of-its-kind peer-reviewed economic study by Center on Rural Innovation compares three different types of rural counties, finding communities with...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php