<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Agilent to Announce Third-Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Aug. 15
Business Wire

Agilent to Announce Third-Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Aug. 15

di Business Wire

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) will release financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 after the stock market closes on Tuesday, Aug. 15. In addition, the company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. PDT.


To join the listen-only conference call webcast, click the link on the Events section of Agilent’s investor relations website. A recording of the call will also be available on the website for 90 days.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insight and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers’ most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.85 billion in fiscal 2022 and employs 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Parmeet Ahuja

+1 408 345 8948

parmeet_ahuja@agilent.com

Media Contact:
Sarah Litton

+1 669 255 7696

sarah.litton@agilent.com

Articoli correlati

Hudson And The House Of LR&C Open First Airport Location For The Company

Business Wire Business Wire -
Through An Exclusive Travel Retail Partnership, Hudson & The House of LR&C Open New Store In Denver Offering Russell...
Continua a leggere

Mirador Unveils Enhanced Compensation Management Services

Business Wire Business Wire -
Mirador Empowers Advisors and Streamlines Operations with Cutting-Edge ToolsSTAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#FinTech--Mirador, Inc., a leading managed services partner that provides...
Continua a leggere

Little Cinema Digital Expands Use of Verimatrix Streamkeeper, Leads Ever-Expanding Digitization of Hollywood Premieres

Business Wire Business Wire -
Groundbreaking digital studio expands use of Verimatrix’s video protection and anti-piracy technologies into its award-winning ‘Backstage’ platform to help...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php