Agilent Opens Center of Excellence for Dissolution Products

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced the opening of the Dissolution Center of Excellence (CoE) facility in Craven Arms, United Kingdom. The newly modernized premises will house the core of Agilent’s dissolution business, including research and development, quality, support, applications, marketing, and more. This investment allows all Agilent dissolution activities to be consolidated under one roof, facilitating the cooperation of all business segments and driving the mission of innovation for the next generation of dissolution products and services.

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for improving virtual connectivity, with many companies seeking new ways to strengthen contact with customers. This expanded site will serve as a hub for Agilent’s dissolution customers around the world, providing education, training, application development, and both on-site and virtual demonstrations. These enhanced capabilities demonstrate Agilent’s adaptation to this new model of doing business while providing a channel for customers to easily access expertise and support.

Steve O’Donohue, director at the Craven Arms site, discussed the importance of the new center for Agilent’s continuing commitment to dissolution. “The growth in our dissolution business has really driven the need for this larger facility,” he said. “Our new flagship site will enable us to develop a truly unified approach to dissolution for the future. The location will also facilitate greater innovation and manufacturing capabilities to support Agilent’s digital lab initiatives.”

This investment by Agilent also provides immediate value to their global dissolution customer base; Dan Spisak, dissolution marketing manager at Agilent, explained. “By centering all dissolution activities in the UK, customers from all time zones will have improved access to our team of experts, with the latest technology to virtually connect for education, training, troubleshooting, and all other types of dissolution testing assistance.”

Agilent have a comprehensive portfolio of dissolution testing technology and software meeting pharmaceutical industry requirements. For more information about Agilent’s dissolution testing portfolio, visit: agilent.com/en/product/dissolution-testing

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insight and innovation that advance the quality of life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers’ most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.32 billion in fiscal 2021 and employs 17,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, please subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

