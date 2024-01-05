Agilent Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for Ninth Consecutive Year

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced the company has again been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and the North America Index for its strong environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance.





“ It’s an honor to be named in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for a ninth consecutive year. I am particularly proud of our team’s progress in reducing emissions throughout our value chain and providing innovative solutions to help our customers reach their environmental goals,” said Neil Rees, head of Agilent’s ESG programs.

Only 3,500 of the largest companies globally are eligible for inclusion in any Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), according to S&P Global. Inclusion in the indices is based largely on S&P Global’s annual Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), which invites 13,000 companies to be scored on a wide range of sustainability criteria, from climate strategy and human capital management to business ethics and supply chain management.

The S&P CSA scored Agilent “very high” on sustainability performance, far above the industry average in all three categories.

Agilent is named in both the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. The World Index tracks the performance of sustainability leaders in the top 10% of the 2,500 largest companies globally, while the North America Index tracks the top 20% of the 600 largest Canadian and U.S. companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index. It marks the ninth year in which Agilent has been featured in the DJSI.

Agilent has the most comprehensive circular economy program for lab instruments, which includes trade-in, buy-back, recycling, and refurbishing services; a large and growing number of ACT-labeled products; and a wide variety of instruments, consumables, and technology designed to reduce lab energy consumption, waste, and use of fossil fuels. Learn more about Agilent’s ESG programs and progress at Agilent.com.

