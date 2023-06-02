Agilent Intelligent Mass Spectrometry Solutions to Inspire at ASMS 2023

Self-aware solutions making mass spectrometry more accessible

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced new mass spectrometry solutions on show at the 71st ASMS Conference on Mass Spectrometry and Allied Topics, being held June 4 – 8 in Houston, Texas. Agilent is a global leader in the mass spectrometry market, providing advanced, intelligent instruments featuring improved analytical performance solutions for analytical labs worldwide.

“Agilent is leading the way in the trend towards developing more self-aware and intelligent instruments,” said Sudharshana Seshadri, vice president and general manager of Agilent’s Liquid Chromatography, Mass Spectrometry, and Automation Divisions. “Our goal is to make our customers’ lives easier, so they worry less about their instruments and can focus more on their science.”

New products will be highlighted at ASMS that add to Agilent’s powerful LC/MS solutions portfolio. A new LC/TQ will be introduced that incorporates numerous intelligence features oriented towards demanding routine analysis applications—also, a next-generation LC/Q-TOF featuring new instrument architecture also coupled with intelligence to maximize productivity.

The new Agilent 1260 Infinity II Hybrid Multisampler will be on show, an HPLC autosampler that offers classical Flow-through and Agilent Feed Injection modes. For example, food LC/MS analysis sample preparation often requires a strong solvent, which can be challenging. The solvent effect can lead to sample breakthrough and poor peak shapes, especially when the injection volume increases. Agilent Feed Injection mode is a unique technology that mediates a strong sample solvent effect by infusing the sample continuously into the mobile phase stream, improving peak shapes and sensitivity.

New Agilent MassHunter Software Suite highlights include the Agilent AI Peak Integration Software for MassHunter Quant, which replaces manual peak integration with adaptable AI-assisted peak detection and integration. Analytical test labs using GC/MS Single Quadrupole will benefit from deep learning and continuous learning feedback that improves model performance over time, particularly for rare compound detection.

Also, Agilent’s MassHunter BioConfirm 12.1 Software enables the interpretation of ECD fragmentation and enhancements to strengthen the peptide mapping workflow. BioConfirm 12.1 continues to offer powerful biopharma workflows for our customers with the highest quality oligonucleotide data, extracting information to assess impurities, confirm intact protein molecular weights, peptide sequence coverage, and the location of post-translational modifications, and the identification of released glycans.

“These new products demonstrate how intelligence features continue to improve analytical performance and lab productivity, automating difficult and challenging tasks, making mass spectrometry more accessible to all researchers,” said Ken Suzuki, vice president and general manager of Agilent’s Mass Spectrometry Division.

Agilent will hold several events at ASMS 2023. Agilent will host its annual Ion Mobility User Meeting on Sunday, June 4, from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in Houston. Agilent will also host breakfast sessions Monday, June 5 – Wednesday, June 7, from 7:00 – 8:15 a.m. in the George R. Brown Convention Center and the Agilent Hospitality Suite. Additional information on these and other events is available at Agilent at ASMS.

ASMS attendees are invited to visit Agilent’s Exhibition Booth #600 at the George R. Brown Convention Center and to spend time at the Agilent Hospitality Suite at the Hilton Americas Houston, Ballroom EF, Monday, June 5 – Wednesday, June 7 from 8:00 – 10:30 p.m. Agilent is a corporate member of ASMS and multi-year co-sponsor of the annual event.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers’ most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.85 billion in fiscal 2022 and employs 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, please subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.

