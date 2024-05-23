Agilent Announces Hans E. Bishop Has Stepped Down from Board of Directors

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that Hans E. Bishop, president and co-founder of Altos Labs, has stepped down from serving on Agilent’s board of directors.





Bishop joined Agilent’s board in July 2017, after holding a range of leadership positions in the pharmaceutical industry. “ Hans’ extensive life science industry leadership and insight have been of great value to the board. We are grateful for his contributions over the past seven years and wish him all the best,” said Koh Boon Hwee, chairman of the board.

Bishop will continue advising Agilent and CEO Padraig McDonnell in an informal capacity. “ While I regret having to step away from the board due to other commitments, I am excited about and confident in Agilent’s future under Padraig’s leadership,” said Bishop. “ Agilent’s role in enhancing the efficiency and innovation of pharma and biotech companies has become even more essential in this era of rich scientific discovery.”

About Agilent Technologies

