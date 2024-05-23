Home Business Wire Agilent Announces Hans E. Bishop Has Stepped Down from Board of Directors
Business Wire

Agilent Announces Hans E. Bishop Has Stepped Down from Board of Directors

di Business Wire

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that Hans E. Bishop, president and co-founder of Altos Labs, has stepped down from serving on Agilent’s board of directors.


Bishop joined Agilent’s board in July 2017, after holding a range of leadership positions in the pharmaceutical industry. “Hans’ extensive life science industry leadership and insight have been of great value to the board. We are grateful for his contributions over the past seven years and wish him all the best,” said Koh Boon Hwee, chairman of the board.

Bishop will continue advising Agilent and CEO Padraig McDonnell in an informal capacity. “While I regret having to step away from the board due to other commitments, I am excited about and confident in Agilent’s future under Padraig’s leadership,” said Bishop. “Agilent’s role in enhancing the efficiency and innovation of pharma and biotech companies has become even more essential in this era of rich scientific discovery.”

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers’ most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.83 billion in fiscal 2023 and employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Tom Beermann

Agilent Technologies

+1 408-386-5892

tom.beermann@agilent.com

Articoli correlati

Recommerce Leader Trove Appoints Terry Boyle as CEO

Business Wire Business Wire -
Boyle’s Extensive Retail Industry Leadership and Network to Propel Software Commercialization EffortsSAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trove, the market leader in branded...
Continua a leggere

University of Phoenix Vice President of Analytics Avinash Tripathi Named 7th Most Influential Leader in Data in the U.S. by DataIQ 100

Business Wire Business Wire -
Award recipient Tripathi joined an esteemed group of data analytics leaders and artificial intelligence experts to deliver keynote address...
Continua a leggere

Intuit Reports Strong Third Quarter Results and Raises Full Year Guidance

Business Wire Business Wire -
Small Business and Self-Employed Group Revenue Grew 18 PercentMOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU), the global financial technology...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php