Agilent Again Named One of Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–For the sixth consecutive year, Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) is ranked among the top 20 in Barron’s list of America’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies.

The ranking is based on the performance of the 1,000 largest publicly held companies on a variety of ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) measures, including workplace diversity, greenhouse-gas emissions and waste. Barron’s conducted the evaluation with Calvert Research and Management, a leading responsible investment firm.

“We’re pleased to again be named in the Barron’s list of Most Sustainable Companies,” said Neil Rees, Agilent head of ESG Programs. “Agilent’s focus on sustainability is good for our company, our products, our customers and the environment. Sustainability has always been central to who we are and what we do as a company.”

A theme of this year’s ranking is the circular economy, which Barron’s defines as “keeping more products and materials recirculating to reduce waste and emissions.” This includes initiatives such as Agilent’s Certified Pre-Owned Instruments Program, which gives lab customers the option to trade in their used analytical instrument for cash or toward the purchase of a new instrument. Customers can also return select decommissioned instruments to Agilent for recycling. The program was recently recognized by Environment + Energy Leader for outstanding results in reducing waste.

Agilent has made progress in reducing waste across its global operations. In fiscal year 2021, Agilent achieved 94 percent solid waste diversion, just shy of a stated goal of 95 percent. And the company diverted 10,150 metric tons of total waste from disposal, including 7,708 metric tons of hazardous waste.

Other product sustainability initiatives at Agilent include designing analytical instruments to use less energy and produce less waste; product labeling that indicates the environmental footprint of select Agilent instruments; leadership in lab sustainability practices; and digital technology like CrossLab Connect that enable labs to operate more efficiently through automation, artificial intelligence, and virtual support.

Agilent also joined the How2Recycle program in 2022 to provide customers better information about the correct disposal of Agilent product packaging.

Read more about Agilent’s sustainability work in the company’s 2021 ESG report, including its commitment to reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.

