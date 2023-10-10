Agilea Solutions to Acquire On-Demand Talent Marketplace Workerbee

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Agilea Solutions is excited to announce the acquisition of Workerbee, an online talent marketplace for businesses to instantly access on-demand corporate software experts for solutions such as UKG, Workday, SAP, Salesforce, and more.





The acquisition of Workerbee will help Agilea address a critical challenge faced by HR and IT departments worldwide – finding specialized talent for ad hoc software needs takes too long and is too expensive.

Workerbee delivers a unique solution, connecting businesses with rigorously vetted software experts in minutes. With a diverse pool of talent, transparent pricing, and real-time availability, companies can trust Workerbee’s AI matchmaking to efficiently pair this exceptional talent pool with their unique requirements.

Heiko Roth, Co-founder of Agilea Solutions, underscores the significance of this acquisition, stating: “Imagine a world where engaging an expert is as easy as grabbing an Uber. Today, businesses grapple with the challenge of finding and engaging experts precisely when they need them. Workerbee now resolves this issue with a simple click.”

As an early customer of Workerbee, Agilea quickly recognized the platform’s potential to revolutionize corporate efficiency. This realization led to a year-long collaboration aimed at enhancing the platform, culminating in today’s acquisition announcement and the official launch of “Workerbee Enterprise.”

Workerbee Enterprise retains all the beloved features of Workerbee while introducing centralized account management and traditional PO-based billing. Corporate clients can now access a streamlined talent acquisition experience with flexible payment terms.

Albert Cuesta Reig, Co-founder of Workerbee, shares the vision, stating: “We are thrilled to join the Agilea family and usher in a new era of innovation and growth. Today’s launch of Workerbee Enterprise marks the first in a series of strategic investments for customers, specialists, and vendors alike, creating an efficient, open market for enterprise skills that benefits everyone.”

Workerbee will continue to operate independently, with Heiko Roth stepping into the role of CEO, driving Workerbee’s vision for its next phase of growth. Albert Cuesta Reig will continue his trailblazing role and serve as Workerbee’s COO, overseeing day-to-day operations.

For HR leaders and procurement professionals, we encourage you to visit mywokerbee.com to discover more and explore how this emerging talent pool can propel your organization forward.

About Agilea Solutions:

Agilea Solutions is a leading Human Capital Management (HCM) Systems Integration (SI) firm, boasting over two decades of experience guiding organizations on their journey to HCM excellence. With a global presence and a client base of over 300 organizations spanning all industries, Agilea is renowned for its investments in cutting-edge technologies that accelerate implementations, expedite adoption, and reduce the total cost of ownership.

About Workerbee:

Workerbee is an online marketplace that connects businesses with highly skilled corporate software specialists in minutes. Our goal is to disrupt the way companies access specialized expertise by curating and vetting a network of top-tier professionals immediately available for both full-time and part-time engagements. Workerbee is dedicated to ensuring in-demand corporate software skills are accessible to any company, at any time, and to eliminating the time and cost it takes to find and train niche software talent.

Contacts

For media inquiries or more information about Agilea Solutions or Workerbee, please contact:



contact@agileasolutions.com

media@myworkerbee.com