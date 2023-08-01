Agent IQ, WBR Insights and Future Branches Share “Banking from Anywhere” Report, Highlighting Consumers’ Perspective of Digital and In-Person Experiences

Survey reveals 73% of respondents would like their FI to provide proactive advice that could improve their financial situation

This report explores consumer preferences toward embracing digital banking, changes to branch operations after expanding digital capabilities, and comparisons between branches’ upgraded in-person and online experiences. To generate the results featured in this report, the WBR Insights research team surveyed 575 consumer banking customers across the U.S. regarding their experiences with FIs’ remote and in-person banking programs, revealing insights into how to improve the customer experience and what capabilities consumers expect next from their banks.

Some initial insights from the survey results include:

47% of respondents say the pandemic changed the way they prefer to do their banking.

55% of respondents will not change their banking habits over the next three years, but 40% will do more online banking and less in-person banking.

Only 41% of respondents say their institutions let them work with a dedicated personal banker of their choosing.

73% of respondents would like their institutions to provide proactive advice that could improve their financial situation.

“Consumers continue to adopt mobile and remote banking services as convenient alternatives to visiting bank branches, and as such, banks must be able to deliver fast, convenient, and effective digital experiences through touchpoints like apps and websites,” said Slaven Bilac, CEO & Co-Founder, Agent IQ. “With 40% of respondents confirming they will do more online banking and less in-person banking, this survey reaffirms an industry need for digital relationship banking products and services that help blend the best of human emotion and empathy with the speed and efficiency of computer intelligence.”

This report follows the release of “The Annual Future Branches Emerging Technologies Report: How the Latest Technologies are Transforming Banks and Their Branches,” an industry survey with a special focus on virtual banking and consultations while identifying how branches are likely to adapt and strategize over the coming months and years.

