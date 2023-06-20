Agent IQ Now Available on Temenos Exchange

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Agent IQ, a provider of digital customer engagement solutions specializing in making financial services more personal again, announced today the Lynq™ platform is available on Temenos Exchange, the partner ecosystem of integrated fintech solutions.

Driven by AI-augmented and personal communication, the Lynq platform enhances the digital banking experience by enabling customers to engage with personal bankers via their preferred digital channel. Agent IQ’s Lynq platform adopts a customer-first approach to engagement, including 24/7 AI self-service, video communication features and screen sharing capabilities. The engagement platform also automatically presents answers to frequently asked questions, while empowering customers to connect and engage persistently with a trusted banker both during office hours or request follow-up outside of office hours.

Temenos Exchange brings innovation to market faster, and at scale. The ecosystem offers pre-integrated and approved fintech solutions that can be easily deployed on top of Temenos open platform for composable banking, enabling banks to accelerate the creation of new financial services, while reducing the costs of development.

“Temenos Exchange acts as an accelerator for fintechs and software developers, helping them develop, validate and monetize new banking solutions,” said Martin Bailey, Director of Innovation and Ecosystems, Temenos. “The integration with Temenos and joining Temenos Exchange means Agent IQ can write once and be readily available to the thousands of banks globally that run on our platform.”

“Joining Temenos Exchange not only further positions Agent IQ as a provider of leading personal digital engagement technology, but it also extends our commitment to the banking community while enabling Temenos customers to easily reap the benefits of Lynq,” said Slaven Bilac, CEO & co-founder, Agent IQ. “Through this partnership, Temenos customers are enabled to easily reap the benefits of Lynq by digitally connecting customers with bankers in real time through a secure chat platform. We look forward to leveraging the power of the Temenos platform to help us achieve our business goals.”

Agent IQ develops digital platforms that empower clients to deepen their customer relationships, improve customer satisfaction and boost service efficiencies, leading to an increase in profitability while reducing the cost of serving. Agent IQ believes that augmenting the human banker is a better approach than replacing the human banker. Pragmatic application of cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning offers the promise of unprecedented scale, while keeping the focus on human empathy, creativity and personality. For more information, visit https://agentiq.com/company/about-us.

