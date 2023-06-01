Age of Learning Appoints Former U.S. Department of Education Official as Vice President of National Partnerships

Veteran Education Advocate Jason Botel to Lead Collaborations with National Organizations Committed to Helping Children Accelerate Academic Achievement in Schools

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Age of Learning, leading education technology innovator and creator of the widely popular ABCmouse® Early Learning Academy, today announced it has appointed former U.S. Department of Education official Jason Botel as Vice President of National Partnerships. In the newly created role, Botel will lead Age of Learning’s collaborations with top education associations that engage directly with district and state leaders. He will report to Ty West, Chief Revenue Officer, Schools Division at Age of Learning.





Botel began his career teaching at Booker T. Washington Middle School in West Baltimore as a Teach For America corps member. He went on to become a founding principal and executive director of KIPP Baltimore, as well as executive director of MarylandCAN. At the U.S. Department of Education, he served as Acting Assistant Secretary and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Office of Elementary and Secondary Education. Prior to joining Age of Learning, he held the role of Vice President of Strategic Partnerships for FullBloom, a company specializing in education and behavioral health solutions.

In his new role, Botel will focus on expanding the reach of Age of Learning’s School Solutions, My Math Academy® and My Reading Academy™. These adaptive, personalized solutions are based on well-established principles of learning science and are supported by a body of ESSA-aligned research demonstrating their effectiveness. To date, the company has received 10 ESSA-aligned validations for My Math Academy and My Reading Academy.

“Jason has dedicated his career to advocating for high-quality learning opportunities for all students,” said West. “His background as a teacher and principal, along with his experience at the U.S. Department of Education, gives him a deep understanding of the need for scalable solutions to help students build a foundation for academic success. His experience makes him the ideal leader to partner with prominent education organizations that share a commitment to supporting students and teachers across the country.”

“Age of Learning stands out for the effectiveness of its programs in accelerating learning outcomes and its commitment to research. Efficacy data is critically important for district leaders, and it enables us to demonstrate the impact in a measurable way,” said Botel. “I look forward to expanding the company’s partnerships with leading education organizations that play an important role in empowering educators and inspiring a love of learning among children.”

