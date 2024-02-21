AGCO’s Fendt®, Massey Ferguson®, Precision Planting® & GSI® Offer Expansive, Farmer-Focused Exhibit at 2024 Commodity Classic

DULUTH, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ComClassic—AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, will be among the headliners at the 2024 Commodity Classic, with an expansive exhibit featuring Farmer-Focused solutions and services from across its North American brands, including Fendt®, Massey Ferguson®, Precision Planting® and GSI®. With over 38,000 square feet of exhibit space, AGCO’s display will provide hands-on opportunities for farmers to experience many of its most innovative and award-winning equipment. Commodity Classic will be held February 28 – March 2 in Houston, Texas.





Fendt Booth Filled with AE50 Award Winners

Fendt produces some of agriculture’s most innovative solutions, and its booth at Commodity Classic will be teeming with AE50 award winners. The brand’s tractor display will feature its newest AE50 recipient, the 200 Vario® Series tractor, which is available in several custom configurations that make it ideal for operations like orchards and vineyards, which require high degrees of maneuverability. Other recent AE50 winners in Houston will be the 300 Vario, 700 Vario, and 1100 Vario MT series tractors, the IDEAL® 10T combine, the Momentum® planter, and the Rogator® 900 Series applicator. Rounding out Fendt’s exhibit will be its Mobile Experience Center, which provides hands-on simulator experiences of the brand’s machines.

Massey Ferguson Displays a Fully Rounded Product Line

The introduction of Massey Ferguson’s 500R Series Sprayer captured headlines last year as it rounded out the brand’s North American product line with solutions for every step of the growing cycle. The sprayer captured a 2024 AE50 award and will be on display alongside Massey Ferguson’s S Series tractors, the 5S, 7S and 8S, all of which provide intuitive, operator-friendly features designed to increase productivity. Massey Ferguson’s exhibit will also include its VE Series Planter, which leverages Precision Planting® technology to maximize farmers’ return on investment, save time and increase yields.

GSI to Highlight GrainVue and GSI Connect

GSI’s booth will feature the latest in their smart solutions product line with GrainVue™ and GSI Connect™. One of Feed & Grain’s Top Products of 2023, GrainVue takes the guesswork out of managing grain with 24/7 monitoring, automated aeration settings and an easy-to-use interface. GSI Connect integrates with portable and quiet dryers, dryer sensors and other processing capabilities to provide the data needed to optimize decision-making and profit potential.

Precision Planting to Exhibit Davidson Prize-Winning Radicle Agronomics™

Precision Planting’s display at Commodity Classic will showcase solutions from every season of the crop cycle. The exhibit’s centerpiece will be its Radicle Agronomics suite, which won a 2023 AE50 Award and the prestigious Davidson Prize. Radicle Agronomics allows professionals to accurately test hundreds of unattended samples and replace manual, error-prone processes with the small footprint, simplified workflows, and self-calibration technology of its integrated Radicle Lab™ automated soil laboratory. Other exhibits will include fertilizer application technology alongside smart spraying technology, including an interactive display showcasing the Symphony™ spray system. Planter technology and the new CornerStone™ Planting System will also be on display, allowing attendees to discover how to upgrade equipment they already own for improved performance and yields.

For more information, go to AGCOcorp.com or visit AGCO’s booths at Commodity Classic in Houston February 28 – March 2: Fendt (Booth 3423), Massey Ferguson (2723), GSI (3235), and Precision Planting (3123).

Fendt, Gleaner, GSI, IDEAL, Massey Ferguson, Rogator, Momentum and Vario are registered trademarks of AGCO. GrainVue and GSI Connect are trademarks of AGCO. Precision Planting is a registered trademark of Precision Planting LLC. CornerStone, Radicle Agronomics, Radicle Lab and Symphony are trademarks of Precision Planting LLC.

