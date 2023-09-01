AGCO Welcomes Agri-Service Dealership Expansion in Northern Idaho

Agri-Service acquires Lewiston and Moscow, Idaho locations of AGCO dealer Blue Mountain Agri-Support, Inc.

DULUTH, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FarmerFirst—AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology welcomed Agri-Service’s acquisition of Blue Mountain Agri-Support, Inc. in Lewiston and Moscow, Idaho. Agri-Service, now a 13-location AGCO dealership serving Idaho, southeast Washington, and parts of Oregon, will maintain existing management and staff for seamless continuity of sales and services to Blue Mountain Agri-Support’s customers. Agri-Service’s expansion will provide sales and services for AGCO’s full lineup of popular brands and equipment, including Fendt®, Gleaner®, Massey Ferguson® and Hesston® by Massey Ferguson.









“Blue Mountain Agri-Support has been an integral dealer in the Northern Idaho region for over 30 years, providing loyal Gleaner and Hesston product support,” said Ruchir Patel, AGCO VP, Global Distribution Management. “This strategic acquisition provides farmers in the region with expanded access to AGCO’s world-class brands and products and additional support. We are grateful to Blue Mountain for its years of service, and we’re excited for the region’s future with Agri-Service serving our farmer-first mission.”

“This expansion allows Agri-Service to consolidate coverage for the entire AGCO portfolio of equipment in northern Idaho and southeast Washington,” said Kevin Vivian, president, Agri-Service. “Adding the Gleaner and Hesston expertise of Blue Mountain Agri-Support’s dedicated employees to our team increases our ability to provide top-tier parts, service and sales to the area’s customers. Agri-Service is excited to continue our investment in the Pacific Northwest, grow our brand and provide a high level of customer service.”

AGCO embarked on an ambitious growth plan in North America in 2022 to transform and expand its North American dealership network to meet growing farmer demand and ensure comprehensive access and superior customer experiences of its brands and services across North America. Recent dealership news in Nebraska, Indiana, North Carolina, Manitoba, and now Idaho and Washington are part of that strategy. Today’s announcement regarding Agri-Service is a key component of AGCO’s plan to meet those goals and deliver access to its well-known products and services to Idaho and Washington farmers.

For more information about Agri-Service, go to www.agri-service.com.

Fendt, Gleaner, Massey Ferguson, and Hesston by Massey Ferguson are registered trademarks of AGCO.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers customer value through its differentiated brand portfolio, including core brands like Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson®, Precision Planting®, and Valtra®. Powered by Fuse® smart farming solutions, AGCO’s full line of equipment and services help farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $12.7 billion in 2022. For more information, visit www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information, and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

