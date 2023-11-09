AGCO to Showcase Technology Stack and Sustainable Solutions at Agritechnica 2023

First fully battery-electric tractor, autonomous solutions and other precision ag technologies among the highlights

“It’s great to be back at Agritechnica and meeting with our farmers and dealers,” said Eric Hansotia, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of AGCO. “AGCO has an unbelievable lineup – from clean energy options to automation, autonomy and AI solutions. Our technology stack is getting stronger every day, helping our farmers be more productive with fewer inputs.”

AGCO will showcase:

Massey Ferguson 9S series launch, the most powerful, straightforward tractor ever built by MF and with the best power-to-weight ratio in its class for maximum versatility.

series launch, the most powerful, straightforward tractor ever built by MF and with the best power-to-weight ratio in its class for maximum versatility. Fendt e100 V Vario – the first fully battery-electric Fendt tractor with zero tailpipe emission going to market in 2024.

– the first fully battery-electric Fendt tractor with zero tailpipe emission going to market in 2024. Valtra S series launch with SmartTurn technology that allows farmers autonomous field driving features for higher precision and less fatigue.

launch with technology that allows farmers autonomous field driving features for higher precision and less fatigue. AGCO Power CORE50 4-cylinder engine, the second in the series designed from the ground up with future fuels in mind.

4-cylinder engine, the second in the series designed from the ground up with future fuels in mind. Precision Planting Symphony Spraying system that provides consistent, even coverage for crop protection.

system that provides consistent, even coverage for crop protection. AGCO’s “our farm” exhibit features the latest precision ag solutions, newest dealer digital tools and the company’s agronomy team who supports all offerings.

Learn more about how AGCO delivers customer value through its differentiated brand portfolio at the exhibit in Hall 20 during the Agritechnica fair, November 12–18.

