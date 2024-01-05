AGCO Names Viren Shah as Chief Digital & Information Officer

DULUTH, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AGCO (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, announced the addition of a Chief Digital & Information Officer (CDIO) to its senior leadership team, reporting directly to Chief Executive Officer Eric Hansotia. Viren Shah will become an AGCO Senior Vice President and CDIO effective January 16, 2024. He will lead the development, design and implementation of the company’s digital vision and strategy, including IT, and data analytics.









“Viren brings deep expertise in this field across multiple industries and will help further accelerate our tech transformation by enabling our precision ag offerings that put the farmer first,” said Hansotia. “Data integrity, digital tools, and a secure and strong IT infrastructure are all fundamental to helping AGCO become the trusted partner for industry-leading, smart farming solutions. Viren will be a valuable addition to our team to drive us forward.”

Mr. Shah joins AGCO with more than 20 years’ experience in IT, supply chain and digital roles. He most recently served as Chief Digital Officer of GE Appliances since 2018. Prior to that role, he held global leadership positions including Chief Information Officer (CIO) at Masco Cabinetry, CIO at Specialty Fashion Group and various positions at Wal-Mart.

