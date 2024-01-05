Home Business Wire AGCO Names Viren Shah as Chief Digital & Information Officer
Business Wire

AGCO Names Viren Shah as Chief Digital & Information Officer

di Business Wire

DULUTH, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AGCO (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, announced the addition of a Chief Digital & Information Officer (CDIO) to its senior leadership team, reporting directly to Chief Executive Officer Eric Hansotia. Viren Shah will become an AGCO Senior Vice President and CDIO effective January 16, 2024. He will lead the development, design and implementation of the company’s digital vision and strategy, including IT, and data analytics.




“Viren brings deep expertise in this field across multiple industries and will help further accelerate our tech transformation by enabling our precision ag offerings that put the farmer first,” said Hansotia. “Data integrity, digital tools, and a secure and strong IT infrastructure are all fundamental to helping AGCO become the trusted partner for industry-leading, smart farming solutions. Viren will be a valuable addition to our team to drive us forward.”

Mr. Shah joins AGCO with more than 20 years’ experience in IT, supply chain and digital roles. He most recently served as Chief Digital Officer of GE Appliances since 2018. Prior to that role, he held global leadership positions including Chief Information Officer (CIO) at Masco Cabinetry, CIO at Specialty Fashion Group and various positions at Wal-Mart.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers customer value through its differentiated brand portfolio including core brands like Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson®, Precision Planting® and Valtra®. Powered by Fuse® smart farming solutions, AGCO’s full line of equipment and services helps farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $12.7 billion in 2022. For more information, visit www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information, and events, please follow us on X: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on X, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

Contacts

Rachel Potts

Vice President, Chief Communications Officer

Rachel.Potts@AGCOcorp.com

Articoli correlati

New Invoke Gives Businesses Power to Create Using AI Image Generation while Controlling their Intellectual Property

Business Wire Business Wire -
Easy-to-deploy cloud-based software builds on popular open source project with workflow integration, team collaboration features for training AI image...
Continua a leggere

Biotech Veteran Marc Yoskowitz Named Evozyne CEO

Business Wire Business Wire -
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chicago-based Evozyne today announced Marc Yoskowitz as CEO of the generative AI-driven biotech. Yoskowitz, most recently chief strategy officer...
Continua a leggere

Generational Equity Advises Project Partners in its Sale to International Technology Group

Business Wire Business Wire -
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php