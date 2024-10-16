Home Business Wire AGC Launches the METEORWAVE® ELL Series of Ultra-Low Transmission Loss Multilayer PCB...
AGC Launches the METEORWAVE® ELL Series of Ultra-Low Transmission Loss Multilayer PCB Materials

– Contributes to improve performance of high-speed communication network equipment –

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AGC (AGC Inc., President: Yoshinori Hirai) (TOKYO:5201), a world-leading manufacturer of glass, chemicals, and other high-tech materials, has launched the “METEORWAVE® ELL Series of Multilayer Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Materials,” which achieves one of the industry’s highest levels*1 of low transmission loss and high thermal resistance for high-speed communication applications. The METEORWAVE® ELL Series will contribute to higher capacity, higher transfer rates, and lower power consumption of data communication, as the volume of data communication is projected to grow dramatically in the future owing to advances in IoT, DX, and generative AI.




Low transmission loss of components is an essential element for improving the performance of high-speed communication network equipment, such as AI servers and routers. When transmission losses are reduced, electrical signals flow more efficiently through the circuits in equipment, resulting in faster processing of large volumes of data with reduced power consumption. However, reducing transmission loss generally results in a decrease in thermal resistance. Furthermore, since high-speed communication network equipment must operate in high-temperature environments, the multilayer PCB materials used in their components must also have high thermal resistance.

The “METEORWAVE® ELL Series Multilayer PCB Material,” which AGC has launched was developed through synergies between AGC’s extensive material technologies in glass and resin and compounding technologies. It achieves high reliability even in high-temperature environments. The Series has received UL-94 V0 Certification*2 in the United States.

The AGC Group positions its electronics business as a strategic business in its medium-term management plan AGC plus-2026. The Group will contribute to the further advances in IoT, DX and generative AI through multilayer PCB materials that will lead to the attainment of high-speed communications.

[Notes]

*1 Based on AGC research.

*2 Certification standard by UL Solutions, an independent safety science organization in the United States that certifies safety and quality.

