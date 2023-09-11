Ag-West Bio Welcomes New Board Members

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#agriculture–At the annual meeting in June, Ag-West Bio welcomed three new members to its board of directors: Heather Forbes (Rite Way Mfg. and Morris Equipment Ltd), Jason Skotheim (Horizon Pet Nutrition), and Mike Wonnick (C-Merak).





Ag-West Bio is Saskatchewan’s bioscience industry association. The company works to grow the province’s bioeconomy, developing the agri-food/bioscience ecosystem by fostering partnerships, spearheading initiatives, and supporting startup companies.

President and CEO Karen Churchill says board members are chosen for their individual strengths. “It’s crucial to have directors with a wide range of skills and experience. We are very pleased to have such high-calibre people volunteer their time and expertise. I really look forward to working with all our board members to steer Ag-West Bio’s strategic direction.”

“Also, I wish to acknowledge the out-going directors who completed their terms: Shannon Hood-Niefer, Drew Britz, and Chris Masich all contributed tremendously during their time on the Ag-West Bio board, and I want to thank them for their efforts.”

Erin Armstrong (independent) is currently serving her second year as Chair. For more information about the Ag-West Bio board of directors, visit: https://www.agwest.sk.ca/about-awb/directors.

Ag-West Bio is Saskatchewan’s bioscience industry association. The company works as a catalyst for developing partnerships and industry growth in the bioeconomy through investments, aiding strategic alliances, and providing business planning support, regulatory advice, and communications. Funding for Ag-West Bio is provided by the Saskatchewan Ministry of Agriculture and Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada’s Canadian Agricultural Partnership (CAP) program. At Ag-West Bio, we stand behind startups and small companies to help them bring their innovations – and their dreams – to life. Pure Heart. Prairie Science. www.agwest.sk.ca

