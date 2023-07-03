Afya Limited to Host Virtual Investors & ESG Day on July 6th, 2023

NOVA LIMA, Brazil–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Afya Limited, or Afya (Nasdaq: AFYA), today announced that it will host its Investor and ESG Day on Thursday, July 6th, 2023, at 9:00 am EST. Attendees will hear from Afya’s business executives the Company’s evolution, business strategy, ESG initiatives, present and future perspectives.





Register for the event here: https://ir.afya.com.br/afya-day/.

About Afya Limited (Nasdaq: AFYA)



Afya is a leading medical education group in Brazil based on the number of medical school seats, delivering an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students and physicians to transform their ambitions into rewarding lifelong experiences from the moment they join us as medical students through their medical residency preparation, graduation program, continuing medical education activities and offering digital products to help doctors enhance their healthcare services through their whole career.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:



Afya Limited



ir@afya.com.br

Media Contact:



Cíntia Moraes Marin



cintia.marin@afya.com.br