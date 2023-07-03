<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Afya Limited to Host Virtual Investors & ESG Day on July 6th,...
Business Wire

Afya Limited to Host Virtual Investors & ESG Day on July 6th, 2023

di Business Wire

NOVA LIMA, Brazil–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Afya Limited, or Afya (Nasdaq: AFYA), today announced that it will host its Investor and ESG Day on Thursday, July 6th, 2023, at 9:00 am EST. Attendees will hear from Afya’s business executives the Company’s evolution, business strategy, ESG initiatives, present and future perspectives.


Register for the event here: https://ir.afya.com.br/afya-day/.

About Afya Limited (Nasdaq: AFYA)

Afya is a leading medical education group in Brazil based on the number of medical school seats, delivering an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students and physicians to transform their ambitions into rewarding lifelong experiences from the moment they join us as medical students through their medical residency preparation, graduation program, continuing medical education activities and offering digital products to help doctors enhance their healthcare services through their whole career.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

Afya Limited

ir@afya.com.br

Media Contact:

Cíntia Moraes Marin

cintia.marin@afya.com.br

Articoli correlati

Rent-A-Center Opens Store in Clinton, Utah

Business Wire Business Wire -
CLINTON, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rent-A-Center Store Manager Jeremy Schwenk and his sales team are pleased to offer the residents of Clinton...
Continua a leggere

Arista Networks to Announce Q2 2023 Financial Results on Monday, July 31st 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
Announces participation in upcoming investor eventsSANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will release its financial results for the...
Continua a leggere

Logitech Announces Date for Release of First Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
LAUSANNE, Switzerland & SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced that it expects to release...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Rent-A-Center Opens Store in Clinton, Utah

Business Wire