AfterShip Launches Integration with Happy Returns to Streamline Online Returns in the U.S.

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AfterShip, the industry-leading customer experience platform for eCommerce, today announces a new integration with Happy Returns, a PayPal company. The joint solution will help brands reduce their carbon footprint with aggregated shipping by offering consumers convenient box-free, printer-free returns.

“Returns are a consistent pain point in the shopping journey,” says Andrew Chan, Co-founder and CMO of AfterShip. “We’re committed to improving the customer experience and fostering growth for our clients. I’m pleased to announce our integrated solution with Happy Returns to power a seamless approach that combines the digital and physical aspects of the returns process.”

The AfterShip and Happy Returns integration enables a scalable, convenient, and multi-touchpoint returns solution that benefits retailers, merchants, and their workflows. Shoppers will now have access to thousands of Happy Returns Return Bar locations, including FedEx, Ulta Beauty, and Staples, for immediately initiated refunds. About 78% of the U.S. population resides within 10 miles of one of the returns locations1.

“Our goal is to make our sustainable and delightful Return Bar experience available to as many merchants and shoppers as possible,” says Andrew Pease, Senior Director of Growth for Happy Returns. “Through our seamless integration with AfterShip Returns, we can help even more merchants save on returns costs while providing a more convenient and hassle-free returns experience.”

Just last year, AfterShip serviced two million returns. “Launching this integration with Happy Returns will allow retailers to optimize and capitalize on returns throughout the year, including peak shopping times when demand increases,” says Chan.

AfterShip continues to increase its global presence as the leading eCommerce post-purchase solution. By building a connected ecosystem through strategic partnerships with other top retailer software providers such as Attentive and Salesforce, users can experience enhanced product capabilities to drive revenue and streamline manual efforts.

From humble beginnings – winning a global hackathon – to becoming a global leader in shipment tracking, branded notifications, and returns and exchanges, AfterShip has transformed the post-purchase space. Since being founded, the company has experienced explosive growth and partners with more than one thousand carriers to further improve shipping and logistics for clients.

Now, the company empowers more than 17,000 retailers, including several of the National Retail Federation’s Top Retailers 2022 list, to drive sales, improve customer experience, and build brand loyalty. AfterShip works with marketplaces like Wish, global powerhouses including Yahoo, and iconic brands such as Harry’s, TOMS, and Kylie Cosmetics. Within the last year, the platform opened its U.S. headquarters in Austin, Texas.

“Since 2021, we’ve tracked over two billion packages and touched more than 250 million consumers around the world,” remarks Chan. “We also raised $66 million in Series B funding led by Tiger Global, allowing us to continue launching new solutions to help our customers.”

The technology within the platform is helping more retail brands revolutionize how they operate, which is why Business Insider named AfterShip a Retail Technology Power Player in 2022.

For more information on how AfterShip Returns simplifies online returns, visit https://www.aftership.com/returns.

AfterShip’s customer experience platform sparks loyalty and engagement for global eCommerce brands and retailers. With a full suite of software covering the entire customer journey—from email automation, SMS marketing, and product reviews to shipment tracking, returns management, predictive delivery estimates, and multi-carrier shipping—AfterShip helps brands enhance the customer experience at every step. With 17,000+ customers, AfterShip is used by industry titans such as Yahoo and iconic brands including Kylie Cosmetics, TOMS, and Harry’s. Recognized as a Retail Technology Power Player by Business Insider, AfterShip integrates with 1,000+ carriers worldwide and empowers top retailers and Fortune 500 companies to drive additional revenue, reduce operational costs, and improve CX. Learn more at aftership.com.

