After.com Raises $10 Million in Series A Funding Led by HIPstr, the Early-Stage Investment Arm of HighPost Capital, LLC

Pioneering End-of-Life Technology Services Platform Will Use Proceeds to Enter into New Markets, Increase Marketing Efforts, and Further Build Team

PROVO, Utah & WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–After.com, a world-class online platform that helps families navigate end-of-life services without ever needing to step foot inside a funeral home, today announced it has raised $10 million for its Series A funding round led by HIPstr, the early-stage investment arm of HighPost Capital, LLC (“HighPost”), a leading private investment firm focused on visionary companies at the forefront of consumer behavior and innovative product, service, media and technology sectors. After.com intends to use the proceeds to enter new markets, add talent throughout the organization, and further enhance its marketing efforts to support both the pre-need and at-need business segments.

Founded in 2020, After.com provides an internet-focused experience helping families to pre-plan or arrange cremation and funeral services in minutes with simple, affordable, and transparent pricing. The company’s mission is to help shift the power to families experiencing the loss of a loved one while also saving them time, money, and energy to focus on what matters most. After.com currently serves customers in Arizona, Southern California, Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

According to Spherical Insights, the United States death care market size was valued at $27 billion in 2022, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% and is expected to reach $41 billion by 2032.

“ After.com was started with a simple premise: to provide families experiencing loss with the ability to focus on what matters most during their difficult moments—celebrating the life of a loved one,” said Bryce Bunker, Co-Founder of After.com. “ The current after life care industry is designed to add unnecessary costs, complexity, and stress, the exact opposite of what it should be. After.com’s technology-enabled platform has been developed and refined to allow those who are grieving to have an affordable, transparent, and seamless experience. We are proud to be working with the team at HIPstr, who shares our vision for what is possible and brings significant strategic capital and deep expertise in scaling consumer-focused companies.”

David Moross, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of HighPost, said, “ We are excited to make this investment with After.com, a business that operates with the utmost amount of respect and care for the families in its care while also saving them substantial time and money. We look forward to partnering with Bryce and the rest of his team to support the company’s growth objectives.”

About HIPstr



HIPstr is the early-stage investment arm of HighPost Capital, LLC, a private investment firm wholly owned by HighPost Capital focused on visionary companies at the forefront of consumer behavior and innovative product, service, media and technology sectors where it can hold proprietary insights. Leveraging its experienced team and disciplined approach, HIPstr seeks to partner with founders and entrepreneurs to provide robust financial and strategic guidance, strong consumer industry relationships, deep marketing experience, and the ability to help optimize logistics and supply chain, among other things. For more information, please visit https://www.highpost.com/hipstr/.

About HighPost Capital



HighPost Capital, LLC (“HighPost”) is a private investment firm focused on visionary companies at the forefront of consumer behavior and innovative product, service, media and technology sectors. Founded by leading private equity fund investor and chief executive, David Moross, and successful marketing innovator, Mark Bezos, HighPost seeks to leverage the respective skills, network and experience of its principals to create long-term value for its portfolio companies. HighPost seeks to identify opportunities with family-controlled and entrepreneur-led companies that share a differentiated approach to value creation. For more information, please visit https://www.highpost.com.

About After.com



After.com is an online platform that helps families navigate end-of-life services without ever needing to step foot inside a funeral home. Founded in 2020, After.com provides an internet-focused experience helping families to pre-plan or arrange cremation and funeral services in minutes with simple, affordable, and transparent pricing. For more information, please visit https://www.after.com/

Contacts

Media

Jonathan Gasthalter/Nathaniel Garnick



Gasthalter & Co.



+1 (212) 257-4170