AFL Hyperscale is Rebranding: Welcome to AFL

SPARTANBURG, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AFL Hyperscale begins an exciting new chapter as it rebrands to AFL. This rebrand is more than a name change; it signifies AFL’s commitment to becoming the market leader in customer experience. By delivering cutting-edge technologies, superior products, and exemplary service, AFL aims to keep its customers, spanning more than 130 countries—at the leading edge of their network requirements.





Since AFL Hyperscale’s founding in 2018, the company has charted many impressive achievements, particularly its differentiated network solutions for data center interconnection and white space, appealing to many of the world’s largest cloud computing companies. Notably, AFL Hyperscale was the first to introduce A.I. thought leadership in fiber network design for the physical layer. This rebranding unites AFL’s global talent, enabling more customer success throughout 2024 and beyond.

Under a unified brand, AFL can:

Prioritize sustainability



With the growth of hyperscale data centers, sustainable practices are increasingly important. AFL will focus on eco-friendly practices to meet global market demands, including initiatives in energy efficiency, waste reduction, and conservation, thereby minimizing its environmental impact.

Grow hyperscale-focused operations



Beginning in 2024, AFL will progressively expand its services across Europe with a new manufacturing and distribution hub based in Gliwice, Poland. This expansion sits alongside increased manufacturing capacity in Monterrey, MX, to serve the U.S. market and new sales and technical support offices across Mumbai and Delhi in India.

Despite these changes, AFL’s fundamental principles remain the same. Customers can expect the same value and high-performance quality from AFL’s products and solutions. AFL branding will be visible across products, packaging, and digital assets. The AFL logo comprises a stylized ‘F’ to show unity between AFL and its parent company, Fujikura, a pioneer in fiber technology.

“As one team, we are laser-focused on our mission to connect our customers worldwide with innovative technologies, exceptional products, and high-quality services,” said Steve Polidan, Vice President of Connectivity at AFL. “Our new brand identity represents our deep commitment to greater customer satisfaction. As one AFL team, we look forward to a more sustainable future focused on faster innovation, seamless global resource alignment, and more rewarding customer experiences.”

For additional information on AFL, its products and services, visit www.AFLglobal.com.

About AFL

Founded in 1984, AFL is an international manufacturer providing end-to-end solutions to the energy, service provider, enterprise, hyperscale, and industrial markets. The company’s products are in use in over 130 countries and include fiber optic cable and hardware, transmission and substation accessories, outside plant equipment, connectivity, test and inspection equipment, fusion splicers, and training. AFL also offers a wide variety of services supporting data center, enterprise, wireless, and outside plant applications.

Headquartered in Spartanburg, SC, AFL has operations in the U.S., Mexico, Canada, Europe, Asia and Australia, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fujikura Ltd. of Japan. For more information, visit www.AFLglobal.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and read our blog.

