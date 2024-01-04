AFL Acquires Forza Telecom, Enhancing its Position in Wireless Markets for Major Sports Venues

SPARTANBURG, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AFL, an international manufacturer of fiber optic cable and accessories and provider of engineering and installation services, announces it has acquired Forza Telecom, operating as DGP (DAS Group Professionals), a turnkey service and solutions provider based in Walnut Creek, CA. This acquisition further expands AFL’s solutions portfolio with specialized indoor and outdoor Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) capabilities.









Founded in 2010, Forza Telecom has distinguished itself as a provider of state-of-the-art DAS installations to some of the largest sports venues in North America. Over the years, Forza Telecom has maintained a solid track record in delivering quality-focused customized solutions with extensive experience in targeted geographies.

The acquisition will strengthen AFL’s U.S. Services’ existing position in wireless networking for U.S. sports venues in the West and Southwest while also expanding Forza Telecom’s presence in the Southeast region. In addition, AFL enhances Forza Telecom’s capabilities in complex RF design, large-scale installation, ongoing monitoring and maintenance services.

“With the addition of Forza Telecom to AFL’s wireless service portfolio of Beam Wireless and Optical Telecom (OTS), AFL is elevating our position and enhancing our service offering in the DAS wireless market,” explained Seneca Mullins, President of AFL’s U.S. Services. “Our combined expertise and capabilities will drive our ability to provide a more comprehensive, full-service solution that includes monitoring and maintenance and serves a wide range of customers.”

In a joint statement, Steve Dutto, Forza President and Vince Gamick, Forza Telecom Chief Operating Officer, commented, “DGP is delighted with the opportunities and strength that AFL will bring to our unique venue-owned DAS business model.”

The entity will become part of the AFL U.S. Services’ Division under the leadership of Seneca Mullins. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

For additional information on AFL, its products and services, visit www.AFLglobal.com. For additional information on Forza Telecom, visit www.forzatelecom.com.

Founded in 1984, AFL is an international manufacturer providing end-to-end solutions to the energy, service provider, enterprise, hyperscale and industrial markets. The company’s products are in use in over 130 countries and include fiber optic cable and hardware, transmission and substation accessories, outside plant equipment, connectivity, test and inspection equipment, fusion splicers and training. AFL also offers a wide variety of services supporting data center, enterprise, wireless and outside plant applications.

Headquartered in Spartanburg, SC, AFL has operations in the U.S., Mexico, Canada, Europe, Asia and Australia, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fujikura Ltd. of Japan. For more information, visit www.AFLglobal.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and read our blog.

