Home Business Wire Afiniti Appoints Mike Myshrall as Its CFO
Business Wire

Afiniti Appoints Mike Myshrall as Its CFO

di Business Wire

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Afiniti, a leading customer experience (CX) artificial intelligence (AI) applications and infrastructure provider, announces the appointment of Mike Myshrall as Chief Financial Officer.




“I am delighted that Mike is joining our leadership team as CFO,” said Hassan Afzal, CEO of Afiniti. “His experience with high-growth technology companies will be a huge asset as we continue to expand our CX AI optimization services and infrastructure offering for enterprises around the world.”

Mr. Myshrall is a seasoned CFO with a strong background in both the public and private equity sectors. He is a hands-on leader who specializes in strategic growth and possesses extensive knowledge of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and annual recurring revenue (ARR) business models and metrics.

Mr. Myshrall has a proven track record of driving financial success in dynamic and fast-paced environments, and extensive experience in leading global teams.

“I am thrilled to be joining Afiniti, an extremely innovative AI technology company with impressive talent,” said Mr. Myshrall. “As CFO, I am excited to partner with Hassan and the leadership team to help execute on Afiniti’s high-growth strategic plan, as well as to serve its employees, investors and enterprise customers. Afiniti leverages all of the positions I have held and experiences I have had throughout my professional career.”

Prior to joining Afiniti, Mr. Myshrall was CFO at PrimePay, a leading SaaS technology and services provider in the US. Before PrimePay, he spent ten years at Cyren, a publicly-traded global cybersecurity company with Finance and Accounting teams in the US, Europe and the Middle East. Mr. Myshrall has also worked as a management consultant and investment banker in the telecom and software sectors and holds an MBA from Harvard University and a degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of New Brunswick.

About Afiniti

Afiniti is a leading provider of customer experience (CX) artificial intelligence (AI). Our CX AI optimization services and infrastructure deliver measurably better business outcomes for some of the largest enterprises in the world. Our technology is used globally in the healthcare, telecommunications, hospitality, insurance, and banking industries, and across multiple customer experience channels. To learn more, visit www.afiniti.com.

Contacts

media@afiniti.com

Articoli correlati

F5 to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--F5, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) announced it will report its first quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results on Monday,...
Continua a leggere

Atropos Health Partners with Arcadia to Democratize Access to Real World Evidence for Value-Based Care Decision Making

Business Wire Business Wire -
Collaboration expands Atropos Evidence Network and adds Atropos evidence generation capability to Arcadia’s data platformPALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atropos Health,...
Continua a leggere

IdriveAI, a leader in artificial intelligence in the automotive space, announces collaboration with BlackBerry and demonstration at CES 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--IdriveAI Introduces our recent cooperation with BlackBerry Limited, infusing groundbreaking Artificial Intelligence (AI) on the BlackBerry...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php