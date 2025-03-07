Afiniti Announces Appointment of Two New Board Members

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Afiniti, Inc., a global customer experience and artificial intelligence provider, today announced the appointment of two new board members, Anurag Yagnik and Chris Karp, as the company continues to strengthen its operations and growth.

Anurag Yagnik is a seasoned technology executive and board member with over 25 years of experience transforming legacy software into cloud-native, SaaS solutions. Mr. Yagnik has extensive experience working with private equity-owned businesses and helping to drive various value creation and growth initiatives. He is currently the Chief Technology Officer at Prophix and was the founding CTO at Vitech Systems Group.

“ We are thrilled to welcome Anurag to our Board,” said Jerome Kapelus, CEO of Afiniti. “ His impressive background and proven track record in delivering cutting-edge enterprise software solutions will be invaluable as we further invest in next-generation technologies and unlock new avenues for growth. We look forward to benefiting from his strategic insights and leadership.”

Chris Karp is an innovative executive with vast expertise in managing customer service operations and technical support, as well as driving continuous improvement and transformation at SaaS businesses. He has been recognized for developing and leading high-performing teams and his commitment to delivering financial excellence, high customer satisfaction, establishing employee followership and fostering accountability. Mr. Karp currently serves as Chief Customer Officer and EVP of Operations at Auctane and has held leadership positions at Chewy, RealPage Inc and Tektronix Communications. He is a board member at NPOWER.

“ We are excited to have Chris join our Board,” added Mr. Kapelus. “ His deep understanding of contact center operations and the leading-edge AI products that drive value to customers will be vital as we build on our strengths, expand our capabilities and continue to enhance customer experience journeys. Chris’ leadership and strategic vision will play a key role in helping us drive the company's growth and success in the years to come."

About Afiniti

Founded in 2006, Afiniti is a leading provider of artificial intelligence solutions, specializing in optimizing customer interactions across various industries. By leveraging patented technology, Afiniti identifies and predicts patterns of interpersonal behavior to pair customers with the most compatible contact center agents, enhancing customer satisfaction and operational efficiency. Afiniti’s AI solutions enable leading global consumer companies to drive high-value engagement between their customers and their customer service agents. To learn more, visit www.afiniti.com.

