Affirm to Webcast CFO Fireside Chat on March 22, 2024

Invites Investors to Submit Questions for the Webcast

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today announced that Michael Linford, CFO, will participate in a shareholder fireside chat on Friday, March 22, 2024. The discussion will be moderated by Andrew Bauch from Wells Fargo and will begin at 12:00 PM Eastern Time.

The event will be webcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.affirm.com, and management will address a selection of the top questions from retail and institutional shareholders relating to Affirm’s strategy, products, business model, and financial results.

Affirm will also be using Say Technologies’ Q&A platform to enable shareholders to submit and upvote questions. All Affirm shareholders can submit questions by visiting: https://app.saytechnologies.com/affirm-cfo-fireside-chat-march-2024. The Q&A platform is now open and will close on March 22, 2024 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time. A replay of the webcast will be available for a limited period of time following the event.

About Affirm

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network – one based on trust, transparency and putting people first – we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike most credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we show consumers exactly what they will pay up front, never increase that amount, and never charge any late or hidden fees. Follow Affirm on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter.

