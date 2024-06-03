Home Business Wire Affirm to Webcast CFO Fireside Chat on June 14, 2024
Affirm to Webcast CFO Fireside Chat on June 14, 2024

Invites Investors to Submit Questions for the Webcast

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today announced that Michael Linford, CFO, will participate in a shareholder fireside chat on Friday, June 14, 2024. The discussion will be moderated by Ramsey El-Assal from Barclays and will begin at 12:00 PM Eastern Time.

The event will be webcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.affirm.com, and management will address a selection of the top questions from retail and institutional shareholders relating to Affirm’s strategy, products, business model, and financial results.

Affirm will also be using Say Technologies’ Q&A platform to enable shareholders to submit and upvote questions. All Affirm shareholders can submit questions by visiting: https://app.saytechnologies.com/affirm-cfo-fireside-chat-june-2024. The Q&A platform opens at 8:00 AM Eastern Time on June 4, 2024 and will close on June 13, 2024 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. A replay of the webcast will be available for a limited period of time following the event.

About Affirm

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network — one based on trust, transparency and putting people first — we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we show consumers exactly what they will pay up front, never increase that amount, and never charge any late or hidden fees.

Investor Relations

ir@affirm.com

Media

press@affirm.com

