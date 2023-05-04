Affirm to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences:

On Tuesday, May 16, 2023, Zane Keller, Director of Investor Relations, will be attending the Needham Technology & Media Conference in New York, NY.

On Wednesday, May 17, 2023, Brooke Major-Reid, Chief Capital Officer, Rob O’Hare, Senior Vice President of Finance, and Zane Keller, Director of Investor Relations, will be attending the Barclays Emerging Payments & FinTech Forum in New York, NY. Ms. Major-Reid and Mr. O’Hare will participate in a fireside chat beginning at 4:10 PM ET.

On Thursday, May 18, 2023, Brooke Major-Reid, Chief Capital Officer, Rob O’Hare, Senior Vice President of Finance, and Zane Keller, Director of Investor Relations, will be attending the MoffettNathanson Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference in New York, NY. Ms. Major-Reid and Mr. O’Hare will participate in a fireside chat beginning at 2:00 PM ET.

On Tuesday, May 23, 2023, Max Levchin, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Linford, Chief Financial Officer, and Zane Keller, Director of Investor Relations, will be attending the JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston, MA. Mr. Levchin will participate in a fireside chat beginning at 3:15 PM ET.

The fireside chats will be webcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.affirm.com/. Replays of the webcasts will be available for a limited period of time following the conferences.

