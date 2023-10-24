Affirm to Host Investor Forum on November 14, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today announced that it will host an Investor Forum on November 14, 2023 in New York, NY. The event will take place from 2:00pm ET to 5:00pm ET and will be webcast live from the Company’s investor relations website at https://affirminvestorforum.gcs-web.com/. A replay of the event will be available on the investor relations website for one year following the presentations.

Due to capacity constraints, in-person attendance will be limited. If you would like to attend in person, please contact ir@affirm.com.

About Affirm

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network – one based on trust, transparency and putting people first – we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike most credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we show consumers exactly what they will pay up front, never increase that amount, and never charge any late or hidden fees. Follow Affirm on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter.

