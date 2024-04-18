Home Business Wire Affirm to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results on May 8,...
Affirm to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results on May 8, 2024

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today announced that it will publish its third quarter fiscal year 2024 shareholder letter, including its financial results, on its investor relations website at https://investors.affirm.com/ on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, before market open. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30am ET that same day. Hosting the call will be Max Levchin, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Linford, Chief Financial Officer.

A replay will be available on the investor relations website following the call.

About Affirm

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network – one based on trust, transparency and putting people first – we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike most credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we show consumers exactly what they will pay up front, never increase that amount, and never charge any late or hidden fees. Follow Affirm on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | X.

