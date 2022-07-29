Home Business Wire Affirm to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results on August...
Business Wire

Affirm to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results on August 25, 2022

di Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast to discuss fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 5:00pm ET. Hosting the call will be Max Levchin, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Linford, Chief Financial Officer.

The conference call will be webcast live from the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.affirm.com/. A replay will be available on the investor relations website following the call.

A press release with fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results will be issued on the same day.

About Affirm

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network — one based on trust, transparency and putting people first — we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we show consumers exactly what they will pay up front, never increase that amount, and never charge any late or hidden fees.

AFRM-F

Contacts

Investor Relations

ir@affirm.com

Media

press@affirm.com

Articoli correlati

Generational Equity Advises Newbart Products in its Sale to Rackmount Solutions

Business Wire Business Wire -
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale...
Continua a leggere

Webinar Alert: Teacher Turnover and the Future of Literacy: How to Hold On

Business Wire Business Wire -
  BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lexia Learning: WHAT: Virtual session for K-12 school and district leaders WHO: Dr. Liz Brooke, CCC-SLP, Chief Learning Officer at...
Continua a leggere

New Compensation Survey Finds Cloud Infrastructure Companies Offer Highest Pay for Developer Relations Roles, Seniority Imbalances Related to Gender

Business Wire Business Wire -
Common Room releases first ever Developer Relations Compensation Report to empower every DevRel professional with concrete earnings data that...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Generational Equity Advises Newbart Products in its Sale to Rackmount Solutions

Business Wire