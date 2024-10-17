Home Business Wire Affirm to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results on November 7,...
Business Wire

Affirm to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results on November 7, 2024

di Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today announced that it will publish its first quarter fiscal year 2025 shareholder letter, including its financial results, on its investor relations website at https://investors.affirm.com/ on Thursday, November 7, 2024, after market close. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00pm ET that same day. Hosting the call will be Max Levchin (Founder and Chief Executive Officer), Michael Linford (Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer), and Rob O’Hare (SVP, Finance).

A replay will be available on the investor relations website following the call.

About Affirm

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network – one based on trust, transparency and putting people first – we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike most credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we show consumers exactly what they will pay up front and never charge any late or hidden fees. Follow Affirm on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | X.

AFRM-F

Contacts

Investor Relations

ir@affirm.com

Media

press@affirm.com

Articoli correlati

UiPath to Host Investor Session at FORWARD + TechEd 2024 in Las Vegas

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leading agentic automation and AI software company, today announced that it will...
Continua a leggere

EnerSys Recognized in TIME World’s Best Companies 2024 and Forbes Best Employers for New Grads 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
READING, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#EnerSys--EnerSys (NYSE: ENS), the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, is proud to announce...
Continua a leggere

Eaton’s Katrina Redmond named among Women Impact Tech’s 2025 Women of Impact for championing diversity and inclusion in technology

Business Wire Business Wire -
Women of Impact honors women who promote diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) while advocating for gender equality in the...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php