Affirm Reports Third Fiscal Quarter 2024 Results

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2024 third quarter ended March 31, 2024. The results, which include a shareholder letter furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K, can be found in the “Events and Presentations” section of the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.affirm.com/.

Affirm will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results today at 8:30am ET. Hosting the call will be Max Levchin, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Linford, Chief Financial Officer. The conference call will be webcast live from the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.affirm.com/. A replay will be available on the investor relations website following the call.

About Affirm

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network – one based on trust, transparency and putting people first – we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike most credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we show consumers exactly what they will pay up front, never increase that amount, and never charge any late or hidden fees. Follow Affirm on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | X .

AFRM-F

Contacts

Investor Relations

ir@affirm.com

Media

press@affirm.com

