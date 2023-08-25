Home Business Wire Affirm Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Results
Business Wire

Affirm Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Results

di Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2023. The results, which include a shareholder letter furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K, can be found on the “Events and Presentations” section of the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.affirm.com.

Affirm will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results today at 5:00pm ET. Hosting the call will be Max Levchin, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Linford, Chief Financial Officer. The conference call will be webcast live from the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.affirm.com. A replay will be available on the investor relations website following the call.

About Affirm

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network – one based on trust, transparency and putting people first – we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike most credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we show consumers exactly what they will pay up front, never increase that amount, and never charge any late or hidden fees. Follow Affirm on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter.

AFRM-F

Contacts

Investor Relations

ir@affirm.com

Media

press@affirm.com

Articoli correlati

 Myomo Receives Medicare Part B Reimbursement for First MyoPro® Claims

Business Wire Business Wire -
 Appropriate payment amounts received on two MyoPro claims; Additional claims are under review while CMS rulemaking to re-classify the...
Continua a leggere

Toast Announces Participation at the Goldman Sachs Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Toast (NYSE: TOST), the all-in-one digital technology platform built for restaurants, today announced its management team will present...
Continua a leggere

American Software Reports First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Subscription Fee Growth of 14% and Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 13% in Q1ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA) today...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php