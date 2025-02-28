Affirm CFO to Answer Investor Questions in Fireside Chat with Stocktwits

Affirm Invites Investors to Submit Questions

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today announced that Rob O’Hare, CFO of Affirm, will participate in a fireside chat to answer a selection of top questions from investors related to Affirm’s strategy, products, business model, and financial results. The event will be published on March 18, 2025 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time and is being co-produced by Stocktwits and Stakeholder Labs, and hosted by Stocktwits podcast host Katie Perry.

The fireside chat will be published as a special podcast episode by Stocktwits on major podcast platforms, and will also be available via Affirm’s investor relations website at https://investors.affirm.com for a limited period of time following the event.

Affirm will be using Say Technologies to enable verified shareholders to submit and upvote questions. All Affirm shareholders can submit questions by visiting: https://app.saytechnologies.com/affirm-cfo-fireside-chat-march-2025. The Q&A platform opens at 8:00 AM Eastern Time on February 28, 2025, and will close on March 7, 2025, at 8:00 AM Eastern Time. The Stocktwits community can also submit questions for Affirm to answer via social media by using the tag $AFRM.

About Affirm

Affirm's mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network — one based on trust, transparency, and putting people first — we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike most credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we never charge any late or hidden fees. Follow Affirm on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | X.

