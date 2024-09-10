Affinity Names Adam Goldman as Chief Financial Officer

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Affinity, the leading CRM for private capital, today announced the appointment of Adam Goldman as Chief Financial Officer. A seasoned financial executive with extensive experience in scaling high-growth companies, Adam will lead Affinity’s financial strategy as the company continues its rapid expansion.





“We are thrilled to welcome Adam to the Affinity team,” said Ken Fine, CEO, Affinity. “Adam’s track record of successfully guiding companies through periods of significant growth and his deep understanding of the SaaS landscape make him a great fit for Affinity. His leadership will be valuable as we scale our operations and continue to innovate in the relationship intelligence space.”

Adam brings financial and operational expertise from his previous roles at Skillsoft, Codecademy, and Chegg. He has been instrumental in scaling companies and aligning financial strategies with corporate growth objectives including as CFO at Codecademy, where he played a pivotal role in the company’s expansion and eventual acquisition by Skillsoft for $525 million.

“I am excited to join Affinity—the product and team are outstanding, and I see a clear path to continued cash-efficient growth,” said Adam Goldman, CFO, Affinity. “My immediate focus will be on aligning our financial strategy with our ambitious targets and building the necessary systems to support our expansion. I look forward to working with the talented team at Affinity to drive our success.”

Learn about Affinity’s newest release, an iOS app that simplifies pipeline management on the go at affinity.co/product/mobile.

About Affinity

Affinity is a relationship intelligence platform that empowers dealmakers in relationship-driven industries to find, manage, and close more deals. With the most automated relationship intelligence insights and technology, Affinity enables leaders to drive deals, free themselves from data drudgery, and ensure their teams can take action with confidence, knowing the context and history of every relationship. The Affinity platform, including Affinity CRM, is used by over 3,000 relationship-driven organizations worldwide. Founded in 2014, Affinity is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by leading investors, including Menlo Ventures, Advance Venture Partners, 8VC, and MassMutual Ventures.

Contacts

Michelle Dailey



Affinity



press@affinity.co