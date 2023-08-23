Affinitiv Welcomes Adam Pavkov as New Chief Product Officer

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Affinitiv, the leading provider of data-driven marketing and software solutions to the automotive market, announces Adam Pavkov as the new Chief Product Officer for the company. With a background in Fortune 100 product development, marketing, and sales, Pavkov will be responsible for driving business growth and delivering innovative solutions, accelerating dealer profitability.









Pavkov brings over 15 years of experience in building, consulting, and selling ad-tech and software solutions for the automotive industry. As the former Head of Automotive Retail at Meta (Formerly Facebook), Adam led the North American dealer advertising business with responsibility for defining dealer strategies, vertical product development, thought leadership, and direct management of the OEM programs, top dealer groups, and the software and agency partner ecosystem.

Prior to Meta, Pavkov led the audience and data product organization at Cox Automotive, building OEM and dealer solutions that leveraged first-party and customer data across Cox Automotive Brands.

“ Adam’s agency, product, and digital expertise in the automotive industry, along with our industry-leading sales and service solutions puts us in an exciting new position,” said Adam Meier, Chief Executive Officer of Affinitiv. “ I, along with the entire executive team, am looking forward to what Adam brings to the table as we focus on innovating our solutions across the entire customer journey, from sales to service and back again.”

About Affinitiv

Affinitiv is the leading provider of end-to-end sales, service, and marketing technologies for automotive manufacturers, dealer groups, and individual dealerships. Backed by over 20 years of automotive and marketing expertise, Affinitiv supports over 5,500 dealerships and all major automakers nationwide. At the forefront of this high-powered solutions suite is its most critical component, data, which is harnessed by our Customer Data Platform, allowing for highly targeted, timely, and relevant communications throughout the customer journey. With a technology-driven, hyper-personalized, and consultative approach, Affinitiv drives the next-generation customer experience while helping industry participants build profitable, lifelong customer relationships. For more information, visit Affinitiv.com.

Contacts

George Medici



PondelWilkinson



gmedici@pondel.com

310.279.5968