AffiniPay Sells North American Legal Accounting Platform Soluno, Previously Owned by MyCase, to Actionstep

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Actionstep, the global cloud practice management platform for midsize law firms, today announced the acquisition of Toronto-based legal accounting software company Soluno, from professional services payments company AffiniPay. The acquisition brings together two complementary, category-leading software products with exceptional legal practice management and legal accounting capabilities to best serve the needs of modern, midsize law firms across the U.S. and Canada.





Early Stephens, Global CEO of Actionstep, commented: “This is an important milestone for Actionstep in the U.S. and Canada. As Actionstep continues to innovate and refine our technology for the legal midmarket, the addition of Soluno brings advanced legal accounting capabilities to our already comprehensive practice management offering.”

“I can’t imagine a better home than Actionstep for Soluno’s customers and team,” added Alan Tuback, CEO of Soluno. “Actionstep’s vision for modernizing midsize firms with innovative, adaptable practice management technology is completely aligned with Soluno’s ethos. Our first priority is to ensure Soluno customers know they will continue to be well taken care of by our team now and in future.”

Dru Armstrong, CEO of AffiniPay, endorsed the acquisition: “AffiniPay remains focused on providing market leading financial services and practice management to the legal industry and is committed to continuing payments partnerships with mid-market and enterprise level partners.” Armstrong continued, “It was super important for us to find a good home for Soluno. In partnership with Actionstep, Soluno will have an opportunity to have a bigger mid-market impact in the U.S. and Canada. We are excited to continue our strategic partnerships with both Actionstep and Soluno.”

Software Equity Group (SEG) served as the exclusive advisor to AffiniPay.

