AffiniPay Named to Inc. 5000 List for 13th Year in a Row

Austin Based Fintech Leader Reaches Milestone Ranking as one of the Fastest-Growing Privately Held Companies in the Country

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#accounting–For the thirteenth consecutive year, AffiniPay has been named to Inc. Magazine’s annual Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing, private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment–its independent, entrepreneurial business. Experiencing a 3-year revenue growth of 217%, AffiniPay continues its market leadership in the legal and accounting industries.





AffiniPay’s broad financial growth is powered by the continuous delivery of technology innovation for professionals. AffiniPay has most recently announced the launch of its latest technology AffiniPay IQ, a new introduction of purpose-built features that securely incorporates AI into daily workflows for legal professionals. Following the acquisition of MyCase, AffiniPay recently launched MyCase Smart Spend powered by LawPay Visa Credit Card, marking the first business credit card and spend management offering for the legal industry.

“We are honored to be a part of the Inc. 5000 list for a thirteenth consecutive year showcasing the remarkable work of our forward-thinking teams and the trust our customers have in our solutions,” said Dru Armstrong, Chief Executive Officer of AffiniPay. “To achieve this recognition for over a decade positions AffiniPay in an elite group of businesses as we continue our persistent focus and commitment to serve customers better.”

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate sparked up to a remarkable 1,637 percent. Additionally, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. “To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year’s honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”

For the complete results of the 2024 Inc. 5000 list can be found here.

About AffiniPay

AffiniPay is a leading provider of practice management software, integrated payments and embedded fintech for professionals serving legal, accounting, architectural, engineering, and construction firms. AffiniPay has been recognized as one of Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing companies for 13 years in a row. Each of its brands leads the market it serves with solutions purpose-built by industry including LawPay, MyCase, CASEpeer, Docketwise, CPACharge, and AffiniPay for Associations. AffiniPay’s solutions are trusted by more than 245,000 legal & accounting professionals with more than 150 strategic partnerships and endorsements, including the American Bar Association and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Visit affinipay.com to learn more.

About The Inc. 5000

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Contacts

Keely Leonard



AffiniPay PR Director



512-368-8988



kleonard@affinipay.com