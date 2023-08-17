AffiniPay Named to Inc. 5000 List for 12th Year in a Row

Austin Based Fintech Leader Reaches Milestone Ranking as one of the Fastest-Growing Privately Held Companies in the Country

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–For the twelfth consecutive year, AffiniPay has been named to Inc. Magazine’s annual Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing, private companies in America. Seeing a 3-year revenue growth of 182%, AffiniPay maintains its market leadership in the legal and accounting industries.





This financial growth is fueled by the continuous delivery of technology innovation for legal and accounting professionals. Following the acquisition of MyCase in 2022, AffiniPay has most recently announced the launch of its latest technology LawPay Pro. AffiniPay’s commitment to innovation coupled with a strong focus on employee and customer satisfaction has significantly increased its customer base while empowering professionals nationwide since 2005.

“We are honored to have made the Inc. 5000 list for a twelfth consecutive year. This recognition exhibits the dedication of our high performing teams, ongoing collaboration with our integrated partners, and the trust our customers have placed in us and our solutions,” said Dru Armstrong, Chief Executive Officer of AffiniPay. “AffiniPay will continue to lead our markets and innovating our products to better serve customers for years to come.”

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate sparked up to a remarkable 2,238%. Additionally, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”

Complete results of the 2023 Inc. 5000 list can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About AffiniPay

AffiniPay is the market leader in professional services payments serving legal, accounting, architectural, engineering and construction firms. AffiniPay has been recognized as one of Inc. 5000’s fastest growing companies for 12 years in a row. Each of its brands leads the market it serves with solutions purpose-built by industry including LawPay, ClientPay, CPACharge, and AffiniPay for Associations. AffiniPay’s solutions are trusted by more than 60,000 firms with more than 150 strategic partnerships and endorsements, including the American Bar Association and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Visit affinipay.com to learn more.

About The Inc. 5000

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

