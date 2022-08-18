AffiniPay Named to Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company List for 11th Year in a Row, Ranking at No. 3417

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AffiniPay has been named to Inc. Magazine’s annual Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing, privately held companies in America for the 11th year in a row. In June, AffiniPay acquired MyCase, a leading legal practice management solution, which also earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 List for the 2nd consecutive year.

AffiniPay’s acquisition of MyCase creates one of the fastest-growing integrated legal practice management software and payments companies. AffiniPay’s financial and company growth is fueled by the continuous delivery of technology payment features to the professional services industry, including ClientCredit and custom software integrations. This commitment coupled with a strong focus on employee and customer engagement has also earned AffiniPay recognition as a 2022 Best Place to Work.

“We are honored to have made the Inc. 5000 list for the eleventh time in a row. This is a testament to our team’s hard work and drive to innovate forward,” said Dru Armstrong, Chief Executive Officer of AffiniPay. “Our high performing team and customer-focus play a key role in AffiniPay’s success. The addition of MyCase will enhance our services further as we work to continue innovating products to better serve our customers.”

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About AffiniPay

AffiniPay is the market leader in professional services platforms serving legal, accounting, architectural, engineering and construction firms. AffiniPay has been recognized as one of Inc. 5000’s fastest growing companies for 11 years in a row. Each of its brands leads the market it serves with solutions purpose-built by industry including LawPay, ClientPay, CPACharge, and AffiniPay for Associations. AffiniPay’s solutions are trusted by more than 150,000 professionals with more than 150 strategic partnerships and endorsements, including the American Bar Association and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Visit affinipay.com to learn more.

About The Inc. 5000

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year’s Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

