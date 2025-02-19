AffiniPay Earns Spot on G2’s Best Software Awards and Built In Austin’s Best Places to Work List for 2025

Austin-Based Fintech Leader for Legal & Accounting Earns 6th Consecutive Spot on Best Places to Work List and Recognized as One of the Top Legal Software Products by G2 Users

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#accounting--AffiniPay, a leader in legal practice management software, integrated payments, and embedded fintech solutions for professionals, has earned two prominent recognitions for 2025:

Built In Austin Best Places to Work —For the 6th consecutive year, AffiniPay has been named to Built In Austin’s Best Places to Work List. The company earned top spots on the following lists: 100 Best Midsize Places to Work - Austin, TX 100 Best Midsize Places to Work - San Diego, CA 100 Best Places to Work - San Diego, CA

G2 Best Software Companies — AffiniPay has been recognized as one of the Best Legal Software products by G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards, ranking among the top companies in the Legal Software Products category. This recognition reflects the company’s focus on customer satisfaction, with only the top 1% of vendors making the list.

“We are proud to receive these award recognitions from both BuiltIn and G2,” said Dru Armstrong, Chief Executive Officer of AffiniPay. “These awards speak to our team's commitment to delivering key solutions while fostering a workplace where talent can flourish. Looking ahead to 2025, we remain focused on empowering professionals with innovative technology, providing outstanding service, and supporting our employees in a culture of opportunity and collaboration.”

AffiniPay introduced significant product advancements in 2024, including AffiniPay IQ, a new tool integrating Generative AI to streamline legal workflows.

AffiniPay also expanded its accounting offerings with CPACharge Next Day Payments and In-Person Payments, including “tap-to-phone” technology, providing customers with secure, flexible payment options.

G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards recognize the top companies in the software industry based on over 2.8 million verified user reviews across 180,000+ products and services. The Best Software Awards honor companies that deliver outstanding performance, customer satisfaction, and innovation. AffiniPay’s recognition is a testament to its strong reputation and customer-focused approach.

The Built In Austin Best Places to Work List reflects the company’s focus on creating a people-first culture that prioritizes employee satisfaction, work-life balance, diversity, and inclusive programs. The program evaluates companies on compensation, benefits, and remote work opportunities, highlighting companies that provide environments where people thrive.

This announcement follows the news of AffiniPay releasing its 2024 Year in Review, documenting another record year for the company. Please visit G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards and BuiltIn Austin's Best Places to Work to view the complete list of award winners. For more information about working at AffiniPay, please visit AffiniPay.com.

About Built In

Built In’s esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 100 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

About Built In Best Places To Work

Built In's annual Best Places to Work program honors companies with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC. Best Places to Work is distinct because its algorithm selects tech companies that build their offerings specifically around what tech professionals value in a workplace. For more, visit, https://employers.builtin.com/best-places-to-work

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

About AffiniPay

AffiniPay is a market leader in legal practice management software and online payments for professionals serving legal, accounting, architectural, engineering, and construction firms. AffiniPay has been recognized as one of Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing companies for 13 years in a row. Each of its brands leads the market it serves with solutions purpose-built by the industry, including LawPay, MyCase, CASEpeer, Docketwise, CPACharge, and AffiniPay for Associations. AffiniPay’s solutions are trusted by more than 84,000 firms with more than 150 strategic partnerships and endorsements, including the American Bar Association and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Visit affinipay.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Keely Leonard

AffiniPay PR Director

512-368-8988

kleonard@affinipay.com