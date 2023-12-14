AffiniPay Delivers on Ambitious 2023 With Unprecedented Performance & Rapid Growth

Austin-based Fintech Company Reaches Milestones in Processing and Payments, Scaling as One of The Fastest-Growing Privately Held Companies

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AffiniPay, parent company of LawPay and MyCase, announced a year of milestone achievements for 2023 following its major acquisition of MyCase in 2022. As a leader in legal practice management software and online payments for attorneys and other professionals, AffiniPay’s dedication to customer success and financial growth remains paramount. The success AffiniPay saw in 2023 is underscored by the continuous delivery of innovative technology solutions for professionals.





“It has been a tremendous year for AffiniPay and we are so proud of the significant achievements of the past year, beginning with delivering the latest innovative technology to drive outstanding outcomes for our customers,” said Dru Armstrong, Chief Executive Officer of AffiniPay. “We’ve continued to exceed expectations for our customers and remain relentlessly committed to build on this successful foundation and take the momentum with us into 2024.”

Legal Tech Industry Updates

AffiniPay acquired MyCase in 2022, creating one of the fastest-growing integrated legal practice management software and payments companies. In 2021, MyCase acquired CASEpeer, the #1 rated software for personal injury. In March 2022, MyCase acquired Docketwise, modern immigration practice management software. With AffiniPay’s acquisition, LawPay, MyCase, CASEpeer, and Docketwise are now the four key tools for legal professionals, operating under one parent company.

AffiniPay brought significant innovation to MyCase and LawPay to optimize legal firms’ business performances and empower legal professionals. This year MyCase introduced a progressive suite of new features including an open API, Recharge, and Reconciliation to elevate MyCases’ efforts to equip professionals with solutions that increase workflow productivity. Most recently, AffiniPay announced the launch of a new LawPay tier – LawPay Pro, a simple to use and cost-effective solution for lawyers looking for a payment solution with billing, invoicing, and time and expense tracking.

In 2023, new cornerstone integrations have allowed customers to take advantage of more efficiencies for their firms with the combined power of best in class solutions:

LawPay announced a new API integration with practice management system, Aderant Expert, making it even easier to set up a secure connection between LawPay and Aderant Expert

MyCase now integrates with premiere workflow automation software, Zapier, allowing law firms to access expanded customization options and improved adaptability

LawPay now integrates with complete legal scheduling software, Setmore, a leading all-in-one online booking software.

Accounting Market Updates

CPACharge continues to modernize the accounting experience for professionals with strategic updates to the platform. CPACharge’s newest invoicing feature maximizes the client billing cycle for accounting firms and enhances the CPACharge user experience by creating invoices, offering online payment options, and giving firms an end-to-end billing and payment solution.

In 2023, CPACharge also rolled out a new partnership with accounting software platform, QuickBooks Online, giving small and medium-sized CPA firms access to a widely used and user-friendly accounting management system. AffiniPay’s commitment to leveraging cutting edge technology paired with its focus on customer satisfaction has increased its user base while solidifying the company’s position to empower professionals for the future.

Overall Business Performance

AffiniPay continues to expand and strengthen its position as the market leading provider of software and financial services technology solutions to the professional services market. The company’s strategic execution during 2023 was highly focused on commitment to customer satisfaction and ensuring sizable impact of its solutions. This resulted in AffiniPay products being rated as the #1 Legal Project Management (LPM) solution as well as a leading payment offering for legal professionals according to Capterra.

Growth metrics for 2023 include:

Over 74,100 law firms and 10,000 accounting firms are running on AffiniPay products with a 96.2% customer support satisfaction rating, positioning AffiniPay as best-in-class offering

More than $20 billion in professional services payments processing volume conducted in the past year

Approximately $90 million in loan volume has been facilitated within AffiniPay’s first embedded FinTech product, Pay Later, with over 7,000 firms using the option

All 50 state bars and 42 state CPA associations recommend AffiniPay solutions, with both ABA and AICPA approving these products for their members

In 2023, AffiniPay was named for the twelfth consecutive year to Inc. Magazine’s annual Inc. 5000 List of fastest-growing, private companies in America, and also recognized as one of Austin’s 2023 Best Places to Work by Built In Austin for the fourth year in a row.

