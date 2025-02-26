AffiniPay Announces Kaleidoscope: The Premiere Conference for Legal and Accounting Tech Professionals

Austin-Based Fintech Company Hosts Exclusive Event Benefitting Legal and Accounting Professionals

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#accounting--AffiniPay, a leader in legal practice management, integrated payments, and embedded fintech solutions, announced today its inaugural Kaleidoscope conference, a bespoke event curated for legal and accounting professionals.

Kaleidoscope, an exclusive two-day event, is packed with valuable insights and a variety of educational content. Attendees will enhance their expertise with live product demos and educational sessions on AffiniPay’s technology stack, including LawPay, MyCase, CASEpeer, Docketwise, and CPACharge, while exploring the latest industry innovations. Kaleidoscope will also provide unique networking opportunities with AffiniPay executives, legal tech personalities, and like-minded professionals, creating a collaborative environment for sharing best practices and driving innovation in the industry.

Kaleidoscope will feature:

Keynote & General Sessions: Attendees will hear from AffiniPay’s executive leadership team on how the company is driving change and setting the pace for the future of legal and accounting technology. These sessions will provide insights into the trends that matter most and how AffiniPay is building solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of professionals.

Breakout Sessions: Attendees can participate in 20+ specialized, interactive sessions tailored to their unique needs. From expert insights in practice management to navigating the future of embedded payments, these in-depth sessions will explore the issues that matter most to their practice.

Panels & Podcasts: Interactive podcasts hosted by top media personalities from the legal and accounting industries as they explore key challenges, emerging trends, and new opportunities to connect and innovate.

Networking Opportunities: Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with top-tier professionals in the legal and accounting sectors. They can exchange ideas, discuss innovations, and discover opportunities for collaboration that can propel their practice forward.

"At AffiniPay, we're committed to innovation and working closely with our customers," said Dru Armstrong, Chief Executive Officer of AffiniPay. "Kaleidoscope reflects that commitment, providing a platform for us to share our latest advancements and collaborate on the future of legal and accounting technology."

The conference will take place on September 2-4, 2025, in Austin, Texas. Those wishing to attend Kaleidoscope 2025 can express interest in reserving their seat today. For more information, please visit here.

About AffiniPay

AffiniPay is a market leader in practice management software and online payments for professionals serving legal, accounting, architectural, engineering, and construction firms. AffiniPay has been recognized as one of Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing companies for 12 years in a row. Each of its brands leads the market it serves with solutions purpose-built by industry including LawPay, MyCase, CASEpeer, Docketwise, CPACharge, and AffiniPay for Associations. AffiniPay’s solutions are trusted by more than 245,000 legal & accounting professionals with more than 150 strategic partnerships and endorsements, including the American Bar Association and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Visit affinipay.com to learn more.

