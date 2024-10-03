Affectiva and Kantar Renew Long-Term Partnership to Advance Attention and Emotional Insights in Advertising and Media

Expanded Collaboration will Drive Innovation and Provide Deeper Attention and Emotional Insights for Advertisers and Publishers

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Affectiva, a Smart Eye company and the global leader in Emotion AI, today announced a three year renewal of its partnership with Kantar, the world’s leading marketing data and analytics company. This long-standing collaboration, which spans over a decade, reflects the continued trust and confidence Kantar places in Affectiva’s technology to provide the most accurate and rich attention and emotional insights, and allows both businesses to continue to deliver on the accelerating demand for facial coding in advertising, media, and market research.





Since the inception of their partnership, Affectiva and Kantar have worked closely together to pioneer innovations in understanding human emotions and reactions to content, including facial coding and emotion recognition. This collaboration has played a pivotal role in delivering impactful insights to Kantar’s clients, enabling them to make more informed decisions and refine their creative strategies to better resonate with audiences. This work was recently recognized as part of the ARF Attention Validation Initiative.

Affectiva was once again selected as the top choice for its best-in-class accuracy and the richness of its emotional insights after a comprehensive assessment of the technologies on the marketplace. This decision further solidifies Affectiva’s leadership in the space and reinforces its position as a trusted partner, providing high-quality data and insights that continue to empower Kantar’s clients globally.

“We are thrilled to renew this important partnership with Kantar and continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in Emotion AI,” said Graham Page, Global Managing Director of Media Analytics at Affectiva. “Our joint efforts have driven innovation and have allowed us to scale the use of Emotion AI across Kantar’s global client base, delivering insights that make a real difference in how advertisers connect with their audiences.”

This renewed partnership will enable both companies to build on their previous successes, such as the recent inclusion of Affectiva Emotion AI in the LINK+ product for digital and storyboard testing products. These capabilities allow for increased testing volumes, and deliver enhanced emotional insights that provide a deeper understanding of how consumers feel and react to content. Looking forward, Affectiva and Kantar remain committed to fostering future innovation, developing new methodologies, and expanding the use of AI to support the ever-evolving needs of the market research and advertising industries.

About Affectiva

Affectiva, a Smart Eye company, is a pioneer in Emotion AI, revolutionizing how brands and market researchers understand consumer engagement. The technology, trusted by 90% of the world’s largest advertisers and 26% of the Fortune Global 500, detects emotions through facial expressions, gestures, and tone of voice using standard webcams. As the creator of the Emotion AI category, Affectiva’s solutions provide critical emotional insights that drive sales and strategy, enabling organizations to create more impactful experiences. Founded as a spin-off from the MIT Media Lab, Affectiva continues to lead advancements in AI, helping businesses worldwide to better understand and connect with their audiences.

About Kantar

Kantar is the world’s leading marketing data and analytics business and an indispensable brand partner to the world’s top companies. We combine the most meaningful attitudinal and behavioural data with deep expertise and advanced analytics to uncover how people think and act. We help clients understand what has happened and why and how to shape the marketing strategies that shape their future. For further information, please contact Press@kantar.com.

