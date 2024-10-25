AEye to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 12

PLEASANTON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AEye, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIDR), a global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 after the market close on Tuesday, November 12, 2024.





A conference call and audio webcast will be held the same day, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Supplemental financial information will be available on the company’s website prior to the earnings call.

To access the conference call, please use the following links:

Conference call: https://aeye.pub/48pgxWe

Webcast: https://aeye.pub/4e8yny0

About AEye

AEye’s unique software-defined lidar solution enables advanced driver-assistance, vehicle autonomy, smart infrastructure, and logistics applications that save lives and propel the future of transportation and mobility. AEye’s 4Sight™ Intelligent Sensing Platform, with its adaptive sensor-based operating system, focuses on what matters most: delivering faster, more accurate, and reliable information. AEye’s 4Sight™ products, built on this platform, are ideal for dynamic applications which require precise measurement imaging to ensure safety and performance.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contacts

Agency Contact

Financial Profiles, Inc.



Evan Niu, CFA



eniu@finprofiles.com

310-622-8243

Company Contact

AEye, Inc. Investor Relations



info@aeye.ai

925-400-4366