AEye to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Monday, August 5

DUBLIN, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AEye, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIDR), a global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 after the market close on Monday, August 5, 2024.


A conference call and audio webcast will be held the same day, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Supplemental financial information will be available on the company’s website prior to the earnings call.

To access the conference call, please use the following links:

Conference call: https://aeye.pub/4f3SCOH

Webcast: https://aeye.pub/3zEQrkK

About AEye

AEye’s unique software-defined lidar solution enables advanced driver-assistance, vehicle autonomy, smart infrastructure, and logistics applications that save lives and propel the future of transportation and mobility. AEye’s 4Sight Intelligent Sensing Platform, with its adaptive sensor-based operating system, focuses on what matters most: delivering faster, more accurate, and reliable information. AEye’s 4Sight products, built on this platform, are ideal for dynamic applications which require precise measurement imaging to ensure safety and performance.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contacts

Agency Contact
Financial Profiles, Inc.

Evan Niu, CFA

eniu@finprofiles.com
310-622-8243

Company Contact
AEye, Inc. Investor Relations

info@aeye.ai
925-400-4366

