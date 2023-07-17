<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
AEye to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Monday, August 7

DUBLIN, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LIDR #earningsAEye, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIDR), a global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 after the market close on Monday, August 7, 2023.


A conference call and audio webcast will be held the same day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time). Supplemental financial information will be available on the company’s website prior to the earnings call.

To access the conference call, please use the following links:

Conference call: https://aeye.pub/3pNgUb0
Webcast: https://aeye.pub/43tMxEp

About AEye

AEye’s unique software-defined lidar solution enables advanced driver-assistance, vehicle autonomy, smart infrastructure and logistics applications that save lives and propel the future of transportation and mobility. AEye’s 4Sight™ Intelligent Sensing Platform, with its adaptive sensor-based operating system, focuses on what matters most: delivering faster, more accurate, and reliable information. AEye’s 4Sight™ products, built on this platform, are ideal for dynamic applications which require precise measurement imaging to ensure safety and performance. AEye has a global presence through its offices in Germany, Korea and the United States.

Contacts

Jennifer Deitsch

AEye, Inc.

jennifer@aeye.ai
925-400-4366

Margaret Boyce

Financial Profiles, Inc.

mboyce@finprofiles.com
310-622-8247

John Brownell

Financial Profiles, Inc.

jbrownell@finprofiles.com
310-622-8249

