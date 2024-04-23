Home Business Wire AEye to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 14
DUBLIN, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AEye, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIDR), a global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 after the market close on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.


A conference call and audio webcast will be held the same day, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Supplemental financial information will be available on the company’s website prior to the earnings call.

To access the conference call, please use the following links:

Conference call: https://aeye.pub/3W7rZlg

Webcast: https://aeye.pub/3Uq2JW4

About AEye

AEye’s unique software-defined lidar solution enables advanced driver-assistance, vehicle autonomy, smart infrastructure, and logistics applications that save lives and propel the future of transportation and mobility. AEye’s 4Sight™ Intelligent Sensing Platform, with its adaptive sensor-based operating system, focuses on what matters most: delivering faster, more accurate, and reliable information. AEye’s 4Sight™ products, built on this platform, are ideal for dynamic applications which require precise measurement imaging to ensure safety and performance.

Contacts

Leigh Bannister

AEye, Inc.

lbannister@aeye.ai
925-400-4366

Evan Niu, CFA

Financial Profiles, Inc.

eniu@finprofiles.com
310-622-8243

