AEye to Participate in J.P. Morgan Auto Conference

AEye, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIDR), a global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions, today announced that its executive team will participate in the following conference:





J.P. Morgan Auto Conference, New York, NY – August 7-8, 2024



Format: Presentation and Fireside Chat



Date: August 8th



Time: 12:30pm ET

If you plan to be at this conference or wish to meet with AEye, please contact aeye@finprofiles.com.

The presentation and/or supplemental materials will be available under the Investor Relations section of AEye’s website at https://investors.aeye.ai/news-events/events-presentations.

About AEye

AEye’s unique software-defined lidar solution enables advanced driver-assistance, vehicle autonomy, smart infrastructure, and logistics applications that save lives and propel the future of transportation and mobility. AEye’s 4Sight Intelligent Sensing Platform, with its adaptive sensor-based operating system, focuses on what matters most: delivering faster, more accurate, and reliable information. AEye’s 4Sight products, built on this platform, are ideal for dynamic applications which require precise measurement imaging to ensure safety and performance.

