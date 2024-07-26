AEye to Participate in J.P. Morgan Auto Conference

DUBLIN, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AEye, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIDR), a global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions, today announced that its executive team will participate in the following conference:
J.P. Morgan Auto Conference, New York, NY – August 7-8, 2024
Format: Presentation and Fireside Chat
Date: August 8th
Time: 12:30pm ET
If you plan to be at this conference or wish to meet with AEye, please contact aeye@finprofiles.com.
The presentation and/or supplemental materials will be available under the Investor Relations section of AEye’s website at https://investors.aeye.ai/news-events/events-presentations.
About AEye
AEye’s unique software-defined lidar solution enables advanced driver-assistance, vehicle autonomy, smart infrastructure, and logistics applications that save lives and propel the future of transportation and mobility. AEye’s 4Sight Intelligent Sensing Platform, with its adaptive sensor-based operating system, focuses on what matters most: delivering faster, more accurate, and reliable information. AEye’s 4Sight products, built on this platform, are ideal for dynamic applications which require precise measurement imaging to ensure safety and performance.
