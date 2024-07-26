Home Business Wire AEye to Participate in J.P. Morgan Auto Conference
AEye to Participate in J.P. Morgan Auto Conference

DUBLIN, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AEye, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIDR), a global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions, today announced that its executive team will participate in the following conference:


J.P. Morgan Auto Conference, New York, NY – August 7-8, 2024

Format: Presentation and Fireside Chat

Date: August 8th

Time: 12:30pm ET

If you plan to be at this conference or wish to meet with AEye, please contact aeye@finprofiles.com.

The presentation and/or supplemental materials will be available under the Investor Relations section of AEye’s website at https://investors.aeye.ai/news-events/events-presentations.

About AEye

AEye’s unique software-defined lidar solution enables advanced driver-assistance, vehicle autonomy, smart infrastructure, and logistics applications that save lives and propel the future of transportation and mobility. AEye’s 4Sight Intelligent Sensing Platform, with its adaptive sensor-based operating system, focuses on what matters most: delivering faster, more accurate, and reliable information. AEye’s 4Sight products, built on this platform, are ideal for dynamic applications which require precise measurement imaging to ensure safety and performance.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contacts

Agency Contact
Financial Profiles, Inc.

Evan Niu, CFA

eniu@finprofiles.com
310-622-8243

Company Contact
AEye, Inc. Investor Relations

info@aeye.ai
925-400-4366

